Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 20 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 20th March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|177.50 PKR
|179.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.75 PKR
|749.75 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|363.50 PKR
|367.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|196.85 PKR
|199.25 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.55 PKR
|37.95 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.45 PKR
|38.85 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|306.00 PKR
|308.75 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.12 PKR
|3.21 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.88 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|904.25 PKR
|913.75 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|157.59 PKR
|159.59 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.21 PKR
|25.51 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|726.00 PKR
|734.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.24 PKR
|76.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.75 PKR
|75.30 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|211.25 PKR
|213.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.41 PKR
|27.71 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.25 PKR
|317.00 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.60 PKR
|282.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.15 PKR
|76.80 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 202521 minutes ago
-
Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record12 hours ago
-
Government committed to protect, promote industries: Haroon Akhtar12 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge, gold hits high tracking global unrest12 hours ago
-
PBF submits budget proposals to rejuvenate economy12 hours ago
-
Senate committee for routing National Green Taxonomy via CCI to ensure compliance12 hours ago
-
SECP seeks feedback on Policy framework for issuance different classes of Capital by companies16 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,650 to Rs 319,000 per tola16 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report17 hours ago
-
EU Ambassador calls on Commerce Minister, discusses business, trade cooperation17 hours ago
-
FTT acknowledges action against illicit cigarette trade17 hours ago