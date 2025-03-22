Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|177.50 PKR
|179.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.75 PKR
|749.75 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|363.50 PKR
|367.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|196.85 PKR
|199.25 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.55 PKR
|37.95 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|38.45 PKR
|38.85 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|306.00 PKR
|308.75 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.65 PKR
|36.00 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.12 PKR
|3.21 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.88 PKR
|1.94 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|904.25 PKR
|913.75 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.18 PKR
|62.78 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|157.59 PKR
|159.59 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|25.21 PKR
|25.51 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|726.00 PKR
|734.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.24 PKR
|76.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.75 PKR
|75.30 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|211.25 PKR
|213.25 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.41 PKR
|27.71 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.25 PKR
|317.00 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.18 PKR
|8.33 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.60 PKR
|282.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.15 PKR
|76.80 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region
UAE’s Shaikha Al Nowais to run for UN Tourism Secretary-General position
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 202527 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 202520 minutes ago
-
Acting US Ambassador, Finance Minister discuss economic cooperation12 hours ago
-
PCJCCI to facilitate members for participation in Canton Fair 202513 hours ago
-
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid soaring demand13 hours ago
-
UK to launch £5m programme to boost Pakistan’s IT & pharma exports13 hours ago
-
PSMA rejects price-hike link to exports13 hours ago
-
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operations14 hours ago
-
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores14 hours ago
-
Food Authority launches crackdowns against substandard food15 hours ago
-
HCM highlights Malaysia’s vision as ASEAN chair in 202516 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 327 points17 hours ago