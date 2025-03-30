Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 30 March 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 30th March 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|176.50 PKR
|178.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.70 PKR
|745.70 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|361.50 PKR
|365.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|195.85 PKR
|198.25 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.16 PKR
|40.56 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|301.50 PKR
|304.25 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.18 PKR
|3.27 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.87 PKR
|1.93 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|896.90 PKR
|906.40 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.57 PKR
|63.17 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|158.73 PKR
|160.73 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|722.00 PKR
|730.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.28 PKR
|76.98 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.35 PKR
|74.90 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|209.50 PKR
|211.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.41 PKR
|27.71 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|313.94 PKR
|316.69 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.13 PKR
|8.28 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.40 PKR
|281.90 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|75.90 PKR
|76.55 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 202540 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar lauds Honda’s export breakthrough as boost to industrial growth12 hours ago
-
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain18 hours ago
-
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty19 hours ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: Driving Progress and National Development21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 20251 day ago
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs1 per liter1 day ago
-
KTH awarded ISO 9001:2015 recertification2 days ago
-
Pakistan must learn from Sweden to cut 164,000 annual smoking deaths, says report2 days ago
-
ICCI, Chinese delegation agree to boost trade ties through joint ventures2 days ago