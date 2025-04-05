Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 5 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 5th April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 175.50 PKR 177.75 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 739.80 PKR 747.80 PKR British Pound (GBP) 366.50 PKR 370.00 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 199.35 PKR 201.75 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 40.15 PKR 40.55 PKR Euro (EUR) 310.75 PKR 313.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.66 PKR 36.01 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 3.18 PKR 3.27 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.87 PKR 1.93 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 899.60 PKR 909.10 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.57 PKR 63.17 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 158.75 PKR 160.75 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.40 PKR 26.70 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 724.05 PKR 732.55 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.28 PKR 76.98 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.45 PKR 75.00 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.75 PKR 212.75 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.45 PKR 27.75 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 314.86 PKR 317.66 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.50 PKR 282.00 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 76.10 PKR 76.75 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

