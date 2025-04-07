Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 7th April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|175.50 PKR
|177.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.80 PKR
|747.80 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|366.50 PKR
|370.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|199.35 PKR
|201.75 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.15 PKR
|40.55 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|310.75 PKR
|313.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.18 PKR
|3.27 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.87 PKR
|1.93 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|899.60 PKR
|909.10 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.57 PKR
|63.17 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|158.75 PKR
|160.75 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|724.05 PKR
|732.55 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.28 PKR
|76.98 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.45 PKR
|75.00 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|210.75 PKR
|212.75 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.45 PKR
|27.75 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.86 PKR
|317.66 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.13 PKR
|8.28 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.50 PKR
|282.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.10 PKR
|76.75 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 202550 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 202546 minutes ago
-
PCMEA for efforts to reverse US tariff10 hours ago
-
Services’ exports grow by 6.03% to $5.45 bln in 8 months18 hours ago
-
Former SAARC President calls for regional trade boost amid global uncertainty18 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 20251 day ago
-
Cut in power tariff to boost industry, public relief: Rana Mubashir1 day ago
-
NADRA office to be set up in Allama Iqbal Colony2 days ago
-
2 ultrasound machines donated to Allied Hospital-II2 days ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.5,500 to Rs320,000 per tola2 days ago
-
Pakistan sending high-level delegation to US for trade negotiations: Finance Minister2 days ago