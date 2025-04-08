Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 8 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 8th April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 175.50 PKR 177.75 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 739.80 PKR 747.80 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 366.50 PKR 370.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 199.35 PKR 201.75 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 40.15 PKR 40.55 PKR
Euro (EUR) 310.75 PKR 313.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.66 PKR 36.01 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.18 PKR 3.27 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.87 PKR 1.93 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 899.60 PKR 909.10 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.57 PKR 63.17 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 158.75 PKR 160.75 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.40 PKR 26.70 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 724.05 PKR 732.55 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.28 PKR 76.98 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.45 PKR 75.00 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 210.75 PKR 212.75 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 27.45 PKR 27.75 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 314.86 PKR 317.66 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.13 PKR 8.28 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.60 PKR 282.10 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.10 PKR 76.75 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025

29 minutes ago
 Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire ..

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..

8 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's Natio ..

Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration

8 hours ago
 UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saud ..

UAE defeat Australia in AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

8 hours ago
 AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitm ..

AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & ..

8 hours ago
Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships wi ..

Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment le ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengt ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

9 hours ago
 UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

UAE hosts World Local Production Forum

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Cyprus Foreign Minister

9 hours ago
 What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their ..

What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

HBL PSL 10 announces match officials

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business