Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 12 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 12th April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|174.00 PKR
|176.25 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|738.85 PKR
|746.85 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|359.60 PKR
|363.10 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|199.35 PKR
|201.75 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|40.15 PKR
|40.55 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|307.40 PKR
|310.15 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.66 PKR
|36.01 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.18 PKR
|3.27 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.91 PKR
|1.97 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.40 PKR
|907.90 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.57 PKR
|63.17 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|158.75 PKR
|160.75 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.40 PKR
|26.70 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.10 PKR
|731.60 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.28 PKR
|76.98 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.70 PKR
|75.25 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|207.50 PKR
|209.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|27.45 PKR
|27.75 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.86 PKR
|317.66 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.13 PKR
|8.28 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.65 PKR
|282.15 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.35 PKR
|77.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Business
-
'Govt focuses on sustainable urban development'5 hours ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador sees huge between Uzbekistan -Pak in tourism sector7 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan8 hours ago
-
Major cut expected in petrol prices during upcoming changes in Pakistan8 hours ago
-
SCCI president attends pre-budget meeting at LCCI8 hours ago
-
Kundi for strengthening 3 key sectors to ensure economic development10 hours ago
-
24 national institutions to be privatized, salaried individuals assured relief: FinMin10 hours ago
-
Gold prices reach all time high to Rs.340,600 per tola11 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 202518 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 202518 hours ago
-
Peaceful nuclear technology can boost castor bean farming amid climate challenges: Experts1 day ago
-
PBIT chief supports idea of Garments Parks in Punjab1 day ago