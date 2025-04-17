Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 17 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 17th April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|178.50 PKR
|180.75 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.80 PKR
|747.80 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|371.10 PKR
|374.60 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|201.35 PKR
|203.75 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.26 PKR
|42.66 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|318.25 PKR
|321.00 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.81 PKR
|36.16 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.18 PKR
|3.27 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.97 PKR
|2.03 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|901.90 PKR
|911.40 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.92 PKR
|63.52 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.54 PKR
|164.54 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.14 PKR
|26.44 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|724.10 PKR
|732.60 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.28 PKR
|76.98 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.75 PKR
|75.30 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|213.50 PKR
|215.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.38 PKR
|28.68 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.94 PKR
|317.69 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.20 PKR
|8.35 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.65 PKR
|282.15 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.40 PKR
|77.05 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 202548 minutes ago
-
Stocks mixed as US hits Nvidia chip export to China10 hours ago
-
CCP slaps Rs 25 million fine on Hyundai for misleading tucson launch Offer10 hours ago
-
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China12 hours ago
-
KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade12 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum13 hours ago
-
ICCI, NCC host training session to promote compliance culture for int'l trade14 hours ago
-
'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday14 hours ago
-
SACM inaugurated dedicated electric feeder for SIE Havelian Abbottabad-215 hours ago
-
PRA tax on services recommended for waiver15 hours ago
-
PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme15 hours ago