Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 18 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 18th April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 178.25 PKR 180.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 739.35 PKR 747.35 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 369.85 PKR 373.35 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 202.10 PKR 204.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.26 PKR 42.66 PKR
Euro (EUR) 318.25 PKR 321.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.81 PKR 36.16 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.18 PKR 3.27 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.97 PKR 2.03 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 902.85 PKR 912.35 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 62.92 PKR 63.52 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 162.54 PKR 164.54 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.14 PKR 26.44 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 723.60 PKR 732.10 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.28 PKR 76.98 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.80 PKR 75.35 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 213.50 PKR 215.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 28.38 PKR 28.68 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 314.94 PKR 317.69 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.20 PKR 8.35 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 280.75 PKR 282.25 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.45 PKR 77.10 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

25 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

9 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

9 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

9 hours ago
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

10 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

10 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

10 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

10 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business