Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 20 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 20th April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|179.25 PKR
|181.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|739.35 PKR
|747.35 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|371.50 PKR
|375.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.60 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.26 PKR
|42.66 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|318.50 PKR
|321.25 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.81 PKR
|36.16 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.18 PKR
|3.27 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.97 PKR
|2.03 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|902.85 PKR
|912.35 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.92 PKR
|63.52 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.54 PKR
|164.54 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.14 PKR
|26.44 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.60 PKR
|732.10 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.28 PKR
|76.98 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.75 PKR
|75.30 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|213.50 PKR
|215.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.38 PKR
|28.68 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.86 PKR
|317.66 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.20 PKR
|8.35 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.75 PKR
|282.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.35 PKR
|77.00 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 202556 minutes ago
-
Govt to support promotion of fashion & creative industry: Jam Kamal12 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister visits PIFD Lahore12 hours ago
-
Competition appellate tribunal upholds CCP’s Penalty on Karachi Nimco for deceptive marketing13 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Commerce Minister14 hours ago
-
PBIT Chairman meets delegates from ASEAN15 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic revival gains global acknowledgment: Jam Kamal15 hours ago
-
Rahim Yar Khan business delegation visits ted AirSial HQs17 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.349,700 per tola18 hours ago
-
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war19 hours ago
-
PBF delegation calls on KP Governor22 hours ago