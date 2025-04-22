Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 22 April 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 22nd April 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.75 PKR
|183.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.30 PKR
|749.30 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|374.90 PKR
|378.40 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.85 PKR
|205.25 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.42 PKR
|42.82 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|322.65 PKR
|325.40 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.85 PKR
|36.15 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.19 PKR
|3.28 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|2.00 PKR
|2.06 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|905.20 PKR
|914.70 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|62.98 PKR
|63.58 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.73 PKR
|166.73 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.44 PKR
|26.74 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|723.79 PKR
|730.50 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.38 PKR
|77.08 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.90 PKR
|75.45 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|215.60 PKR
|217.60 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.84 PKR
|29.14 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|314.86 PKR
|317.66 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.25 PKR
|8.40 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|280.90 PKR
|282.40 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.35 PKR
|77.20 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"
Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 20253 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 202539 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook11 hours ago
-
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration11 hours ago
-
Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minister for Climate Chang ..11 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat exports11 hours ago
-
Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s economic development capacity11 hours ago
-
Punjab announces Rs110b relief package to support farmers11 hours ago
-
ASEAN trade delegation visits FPCCI to explore trade opportunities12 hours ago
-
ICCI plans business conferences, expos to link local and global Investors13 hours ago
-
KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation14 hours ago