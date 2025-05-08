Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 8 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 8th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|184.25 PKR
|186.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|741.00 PKR
|749.00 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|375.50 PKR
|379.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.60 PKR
|207.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.25 PKR
|42.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|319.75 PKR
|322.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.94 PKR
|36.29 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.23 PKR
|3.32 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.98 PKR
|2.04 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|907.80 PKR
|917.30 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.37 PKR
|66.97 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.96 PKR
|167.96 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.76 PKR
|27.06 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|728.85 PKR
|737.35 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.58 PKR
|77.28 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.95 PKR
|75.50 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|218.00 PKR
|220.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.80 PKR
|29.10 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|338.61 PKR
|341.41 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.40 PKR
|8.55 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|281.65 PKR
|283.15 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.50 PKR
|77.15 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 202558 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reaffirms govt's commitment for carry forwarding growth of macro-economic trajectory10 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister of State for South A ..11 hours ago
-
LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces11 hours ago
-
Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders11 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minister of State for Sout ..11 hours ago
-
Business community expresses solidarity to armed forces in wake of unprovoked Indian attacks12 hours ago
-
No war, force can derail Pakistan from core agenda of economic development: Ahsan Iqbal13 hours ago
-
Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy14 hours ago
-
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer14 hours ago
-
PSW, DRAP conduct training on export module16 hours ago