Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 14 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 14th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 182.75 PKR 185.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 746.15 PKR 754.15 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 371.95 PKR 375.45 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 203.10 PKR 205.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.25 PKR 42.65 PKR
Euro (EUR) 313.50 PKR 316.25 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.94 PKR 36.29 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.23 PKR 3.32 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.92 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 909.60 PKR 919.10 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 66.37 PKR 66.97 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 165.96 PKR 167.96 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 26.76 PKR 27.06 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 730.20 PKR 738.70 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.58 PKR 77.28 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.05 PKR 75.65 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 216.00 PKR 218.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 28.80 PKR 29.10 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 336.16 PKR 338.96 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.40 PKR 8.55 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.20 PKR 283.70 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.75 PKR 77.40 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

13 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

14 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

14 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

19 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

19 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

19 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

20 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Business