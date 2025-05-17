Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 17 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 17th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.25 PKR
|185.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|748.05 PKR
|756.05 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|375.30 PKR
|378.80 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.10 PKR
|205.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.25 PKR
|42.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|315.85 PKR
|318.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.94 PKR
|36.29 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.19 PKR
|3.28 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.95 PKR
|2.01 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|912.55 PKR
|922.05 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|64.95 PKR
|65.55 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.62 PKR
|166.62 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.89 PKR
|27.19 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|732.65 PKR
|741.15 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.68 PKR
|77.38 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.15 PKR
|75.70 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|214.73 PKR
|216.73 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.65 PKR
|28.95 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|336.16 PKR
|338.96 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.40 PKR
|8.55 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|282.25 PKR
|283.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.80 PKR
|77.45 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 202538 minutes ago
-
SECP issued tailored checklists for NBFCs to enhance efficiency10 hours ago
-
Development Partners Workshop: Ahsan outlines vision for inclusive, knowledge-based economy11 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 9 development schemes of roads sector12 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber observes Youm-e-Tashakkur12 hours ago
-
Lifting ban on cotton seed imports a milestone: FPCCI13 hours ago
-
SECP issues cyber security advisory to all companies15 hours ago
-
CDWP approves ten projects worth Rs143 bln; refers major schemes to ECNEC16 hours ago
-
Textile exports rise by 8.41% to Rs.14.834 bln in 10 months16 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.900 to 336,100 per tola16 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices up by 1.03pc17 hours ago