Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 23 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 23rd May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|184.75 PKR
|187.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|752.25 PKR
|760.25 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|379.00 PKR
|382.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|207.10 PKR
|209.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.45 PKR
|42.85 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|320.05 PKR
|322.80 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.64 PKR
|35.99 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.20 PKR
|3.29 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.99 PKR
|2.05 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|916.20 PKR
|925.70 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|65.39 PKR
|65.99 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|166.12 PKR
|168.12 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.10 PKR
|27.40 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|736.30 PKR
|744.80 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.85 PKR
|77.55 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.20 PKR
|75.85 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|220.50 PKR
|222.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|29.20 PKR
|29.50 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|335.55 PKR
|338.35 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.48 PKR
|8.63 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|282.65 PKR
|284.15 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.90 PKR
|77.55 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 202539 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 202546 minutes ago
-
FPCCI Delegation met with SAPM10 hours ago
-
PEFMA delegation meets Ch. Sujaat11 hours ago
-
Coordinator to PM on Commerce visits EDF Secretariat, NCC11 hours ago
-
No nation can succeed without empowering women: Dr Zulfiqar12 hours ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia ambassador holds meeting with SIAL administration14 hours ago
-
Romanian ambassador visits SCCI14 hours ago
-
KP Govt working on multiple projects to utilize hydropower potentials: Gandapur14 hours ago
-
Commerce leads EDF reform push to turn Pakistan into global export leader14 hours ago
-
Punjab finance minister pays glowing tribute to Pakistan armed forces15 hours ago