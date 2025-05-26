Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 26 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 26th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 184.20 PKR 186.45 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 752.40 PKR 760.40 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 379.70 PKR 383.20 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 207.00 PKR 209.40 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.23 PKR 42.63 PKR
Euro (EUR) 319.65 PKR 322.40 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.64 PKR 35.99 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.20 PKR 3.29 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.98 PKR 2.04 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 915.30 PKR 924.80 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 65.38 PKR 65.98 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 166.10 PKR 168.10 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.30 PKR 27.60 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 736.85 PKR 745.35 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.85 PKR 77.55 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.30 PKR 75.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 220.50 PKR 222.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 28.98 PKR 29.28 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.55 PKR 338.35 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.42 PKR 8.57 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.65 PKR 284.15 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.90 PKR 77.55 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025

1 minute ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025

59 minutes ago
 African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking ..

African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day

7 hours ago
 UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qata ..

UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar

9 hours ago
 Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead ..

Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured

10 hours ago
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote Nati ..

Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..

10 hours ago
 Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns

Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns

10 hours ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..

11 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on I ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..

12 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thri ..

Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business