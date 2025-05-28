Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 185.25 PKR 187.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 749.00 PKR 757.00 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 383.50 PKR 387.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 207.60 PKR 210.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 37.59 PKR 37.99 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 42.23 PKR 42.63 PKR
Euro (EUR) 322.25 PKR 325.00 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.64 PKR 35.99 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.20 PKR 3.29 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 2.00 PKR 2.06 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 913.30 PKR 922.80 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 65.38 PKR 65.98 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 166.10 PKR 168.10 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.30 PKR 27.60 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 733.50 PKR 742.00 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 76.85 PKR 77.55 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.30 PKR 75.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 221.00 PKR 223.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 28.98 PKR 29.28 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 335.55 PKR 338.35 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.42 PKR 8.57 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.65 PKR 284.30 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.90 PKR 77.55 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025

20 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025

42 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflect ..

Arab Media Summit 2025: Hasher bin Maktoum reflects on media’s pastو calls fo ..

7 hours ago
 FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships

FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships

8 hours ago
 UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpo ..

UAE Embassy condemns car-ramming attack in Liverpool

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony

9 hours ago
Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecede ..

Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement

9 hours ago
 Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer ..

Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims ..

10 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Minist ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at ..

10 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance regio ..

10 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Sum ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Summit 2025

10 hours ago
 NA committee on National Food Security meets, revi ..

NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting f ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business