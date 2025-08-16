Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 August 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th August 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|183.00 PKR
|188.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|750.80 PKR
|753.30 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|383.20 PKR
|385.40 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|204.00 PKR
|209.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.20 PKR
|39.60 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|43.60 PKR
|44.00 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|329.80 PKR
|331.80 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.95 PKR
|36.30 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.13 PKR
|3.22 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|2.00 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|917.15 PKR
|925.15 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.50 PKR
|67.10 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.22 PKR
|167.22 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.32 PKR
|27.62 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|735.35 PKR
|737.85 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.25 PKR
|77.95 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.45 PKR
|75.70 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|218.75 PKR
|223.75 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|29.10 PKR
|29.40 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|348.50 PKR
|351.25 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.65 PKR
|8.80 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|283.55 PKR
|284.55 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.20 PKR
|77.45 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
More Stories From Business
-
Big industry grows by 4.14 % in June 20251 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 20254 hours ago
-
Govt reduces price of HSD by Rs 12.84, maintains MS Petrol at Rs 264.6111 hours ago
-
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged12 hours ago
-
Govt decides to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices in local market13 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for reviving foreign student enrollments to boost Pakistan’s soft power15 hours ago
-
ICCI backs PM’s call for national charter, urges unity for economic revival18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan explore industrial collaboration in automotive, IT18 hours ago
-
Unchecked population growth threat to national development: Ahsan Iqbal19 hours ago
-
Pakistan set to become olive oil exporter in 5-7 years: Project Director19 hours ago
-
CCP’s order against GCC medical Centres upheld19 hours ago