Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 28 August 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 28th August 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.00 PKR
|187.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|749.30 PKR
|751.80 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|379.85 PKR
|381.75 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.00 PKR
|208.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.01 PKR
|39.41 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|43.60 PKR
|44.00 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|328.00 PKR
|329.70 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.88 PKR
|36.23 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.15 PKR
|3.24 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.89 PKR
|1.99 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|915.35 PKR
|923.35 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.40 PKR
|67.00 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.53 PKR
|164.53 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.47 PKR
|27.77 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|733.90 PKR
|736.40 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.05 PKR
|77.75 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.35 PKR
|75.55 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|217.50 PKR
|222.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|29.08 PKR
|29.38 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|347.32 PKR
|350.07 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.58 PKR
|8.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|283.00 PKR
|283.80 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.05 PKR
|77.25 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 202555 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 202524 minutes ago
-
Minister Mujtaba meets IMF delegation12 hours ago
-
FDA directed for 100% sweeping to prevent dengue larvae growth13 hours ago
-
Certification, value addition key to expanding mango exports: Experts13 hours ago
-
PTC urges clarification on export facilitation scheme amendments13 hours ago
-
Collaborative efforts to be made for new cargo/passenger trains: Qaisar Gucha14 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for urgent construction of dams, water reservoirs15 hours ago
-
SECP concludes consultation sessions on proposed amendments to private fund regulations 201515 hours ago
-
Business community committed to tackling pollution: Ex-MCCI President15 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates climate change, population growth as existential threats16 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,000 per tola17 hours ago