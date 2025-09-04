Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 September 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th September 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|180.50 PKR
|185.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|751.25 PKR
|753.75 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|379.20 PKR
|380.70 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.50 PKR
|207.50 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.01 PKR
|39.41 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|43.60 PKR
|44.00 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|327.75 PKR
|329.20 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.88 PKR
|36.23 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.15 PKR
|3.24 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|2.00 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|917.75 PKR
|925.75 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.40 PKR
|67.00 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|162.53 PKR
|164.53 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.47 PKR
|27.77 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|735.80 PKR
|738.30 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.05 PKR
|77.75 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.50 PKR
|75.65 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|217.00 PKR
|224.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|29.08 PKR
|29.38 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|347.32 PKR
|350.07 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.58 PKR
|8.73 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|283.60 PKR
|284.10 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.20 PKR
|77.35 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 20252 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 202541 minutes ago
-
FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles11 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b12 hours ago
-
“34th Anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan Independence” Ceremonies kicked off in Islamaba ..12 hours ago
-
Senate body starts deliberations on ‘Virtual Assets Ordinance Bill, 2025’12 hours ago
-
FESCO resolves 424 consumer complaints in open courts10 hours ago
-
UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity12 hours ago
-
ICCI calls for export facilitation Roadmap to boost global trade11 hours ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Web ..12 hours ago
-
Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets15 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PMN discuss collaboration to enhance microfinance in country16 hours ago