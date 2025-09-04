Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 4 September 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 4th September 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 180.50 PKR 185.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 751.25 PKR 753.75 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 379.20 PKR 380.70 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 202.50 PKR 207.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.01 PKR 39.41 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 43.60 PKR 44.00 PKR
Euro (EUR) 327.75 PKR 329.20 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.88 PKR 36.23 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.15 PKR 3.24 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.90 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 917.75 PKR 925.75 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 66.40 PKR 67.00 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 162.53 PKR 164.53 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.47 PKR 27.77 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 735.80 PKR 738.30 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.05 PKR 77.75 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.50 PKR 75.65 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 217.00 PKR 224.00 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.08 PKR 29.38 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 347.32 PKR 350.07 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.58 PKR 8.73 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 283.60 PKR 284.10 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.20 PKR 77.35 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

41 minutes ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

10 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

10 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

10 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

10 hours ago
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

10 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

10 hours ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

10 hours ago
 US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founde ..

US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business