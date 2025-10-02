Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 2 October 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 2nd October 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar (AUD) 185.00 PKR 190.00 PKR Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 746.40 PKR 753.90 PKR British Pound (GBP) 379.50 PKR 383.50 PKR Canadian Dollar (CAD) 206.00 PKR 212.00 PKR Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.52 PKR 39.92 PKR Danish Krone (DKK) 44.15 PKR 44.75 PKR Euro (EUR) 333.50 PKR 334.50 PKR Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.27 PKR 36.62 PKR Indian Rupee (INR) 3.12 PKR 3.21 PKR Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.88 PKR 1.98 PKR Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 913.35 PKR 922.35 PKR Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 67.15 PKR 67.75 PKR New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 164.70 PKR 166.70 PKR Norwegians Krone (NOK) 28.37 PKR 28.67 PKR Omani Riyal (OMR) 731.05 PKR 738.55 PKR Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.22 PKR 77.92 PKR Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.15 PKR 75.80 PKR Singapore Dollar (SGD) 216.25 PKR 221.25 PKR Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.99 PKR 30.29 PKR Swiss Franc (CHF) 355.02 PKR 357.77 PKR Thai Bhat (THB) 8.73 PKR 8.88 PKR U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.25 PKR 282.35 PKR UAE Dirham (AED) 77.00 PKR 78.00 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

