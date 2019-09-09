UrduPoint.com
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2019

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:25 AM

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 9 September 2019, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 9th September 2019. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 106.00 PKR 108.50 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 403.00 PKR 405.00 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 191.50 PKR 194.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 118.50 PKR 121.50 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 21.85 PKR 22.00 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 22.80 PKR 23.10 PKR
Euro (EUR) 172.00 PKR 174.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 19.80 PKR 20.05 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 2.13 PKR 2.20 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.44 PKR 1.47 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 511.50 PKR 514.00 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 37.20 PKR 37.55 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 99.40 PKR 100.15 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 17.20 PKR 17.45 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 404.50 PKR 406.50 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 42.70 PKR 43.05 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 41.45 PKR 41.85 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 112.00 PKR 114.75 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 15.70 PKR 15.95 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 157.05 PKR 157.95 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 5.00 PKR 5.10 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 156.20 PKR 157.00 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 42.45 PKR 42.85 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

