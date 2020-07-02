Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 02 July 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

29 166.42

GBP 212.64 207.74

EUR 191.72 187.37

JPY 1.5883 1.5483

SAR 45.45 44.32

AED 46.37 45.29