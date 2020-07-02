Currency Rates Of National Bank Of Pakistan 02 July 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
29 166.42
GBP 212.64 207.74
EUR 191.72 187.37
JPY 1.5883 1.5483
SAR 45.45 44.32
AED 46.37 45.29