Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 17 Aug 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

03 166.17

GBP 222.73 217.63

EUR 201.66 197.03

JPY 1.5957 1.5593

SAR 45.36 44.29

AED 46.30 45.23