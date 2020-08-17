Currency Rates Of National Bank Of Pakistan 17 Aug 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ): Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
03 166.17
GBP 222.73 217.63
EUR 201.66 197.03
JPY 1.5957 1.5593
SAR 45.36 44.29
AED 46.30 45.23