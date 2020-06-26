Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 26 June 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 169.

58 166.73

GBP 210.73 205.91

EUR 190.31 185.98

JPY 1.5828 1.5467

SAR 45.26 44.12

AED 46.18 45.11