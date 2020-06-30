Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 29 June 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 169.

83 165.97

GBP 210.04 205.23

EUR 190.87 186.53

JPY 1.5853 1.5492

SAR 45.30 44.22

AED 46.25 45.17