Currency Rates Of National Bank Of Pakistan 29 June 2020
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:33 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 169.
83 165.97
GBP 210.04 205.23
EUR 190.87 186.53
JPY 1.5853 1.5492
SAR 45.30 44.22
AED 46.25 45.17