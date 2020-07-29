Currency Rates Of National Bank Of Pakistan 29 July 2020
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:13 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
52 164.69
GBP 217.81 212.74
EUR 197.71 193.14
JPY 1.6043 1.5680
SAR 44.88 43.96
AED 45.87 44.85