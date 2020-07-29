Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 29 July 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

52 164.69

GBP 217.81 212.74

EUR 197.71 193.14

JPY 1.6043 1.5680

SAR 44.88 43.96

AED 45.87 44.85