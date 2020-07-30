Currency Rates Of National Bank Of Pakistan 30 July 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 168.
52 164.69
GBP 218.85 213.85
EUR 198.51 194.00
JPY 1.6045 1.5680
SAR 44.98 43.86
AED 45.89 44.82