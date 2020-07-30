Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 30 July 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 168.

52 164.69

GBP 218.85 213.85

EUR 198.51 194.00

JPY 1.6045 1.5680

SAR 44.98 43.86

AED 45.89 44.82