Currency Rates Of National Bank Of Pakistan 30 June 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:55 AM

Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 30 June 2020

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 170.

44 166.57

GBP 209.76 204.98

EUR 191.62 187.22

JPY 1.5821 1.5461

SAR 45.49 44.35

AED 46.41 45.33

