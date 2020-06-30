Currency Rates Of National Bank Of Pakistan 30 June 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:55 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 170.
44 166.57
GBP 209.76 204.98
EUR 191.62 187.22
JPY 1.5821 1.5461
SAR 45.49 44.35
AED 46.41 45.33