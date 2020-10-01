Currency rates of NBP Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 1st oct 2020

UrduPoint.com
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 167.

76 163.94

GBP 217.02 212.05

EUR 197.00 192.50

JPY 1.5909 1.5545

SAR 44.77 43.66

AED 45.68 44.63

