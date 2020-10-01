Currency Rates Of NBP
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 1st Oct 2020
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 167.
76 163.94
GBP 217.02 212.05
EUR 197.00 192.50
JPY 1.5909 1.5545
SAR 44.77 43.66
AED 45.68 44.63