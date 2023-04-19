UrduPoint.com

Current Account Balance (CAB) Recorded $654 Mln Surplus In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Current Account Balance (CAB) recorded $654 mln surplus in March

The Current Account Balance (CAB) recorded a $654 million surplus in March 2023 against a deficit of $36 million in February 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):The Current Account Balance (CAB) recorded a $654 million surplus in March 2023 against a deficit of $36 million in February 2023.

Whereas, the Current Account Deficit decreased by 74.1 percent to US$3.372 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, as opposed to the deficit of $13.014 billion during last year, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a year-on-year basis, the current account deficit posted a record decline of 60 percent as it went down to $388 million in March 2023 from $981 million in the same month of the year 2022.

According to the data, the exports of goods decreased from $23.706 billion in Jul-March 2022-23 to $21.088 billion in the same period of the current fiscal year. On the other hand, the imports of goods also fell from $52.

746 billion to $41.494 billion in the period under review.

The overall trade deficit also shrank to $20.406 billion in the first nine months of FY23 as compared to the deficit of $29.040 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Similarly, the trade deficit in services also shrank to $229 million this year as compared to the deficit of $4.226 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The deficit of primary income increased to $3.895 billion during the period under review as compared to $3.797 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The combined deficit of goods, services, and primary income also declined to $24.530 billion in the corresponding period while during the same period of last year, the deficit was recorded at $37.103 billion.

