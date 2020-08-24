UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Account Balance Shows Surplus Of $424 Million In July

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:56 PM

Current account balance shows surplus of $424 million in July

Pakistan's current account balance swung into a surplus of $424 million in July 2020 after posting a deficit of $100 million in last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan's current account balance swung into a surplus of $424 million in July 2020 after posting a deficit of $100 million in last month.

The current account balance improved by 244% in July as compared to the current account deficit of $613 million in same month a year ago, according to a data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

This is the fourth monthly surplus since last October, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Strong turnaround is due to a continued recovery in exports and record-high remittances, with support from several policy and administrative initiatives by SBP and government, it added.

In July the oversees Pakistanis transferred record remittances worth of $2.768 billion in the corresponding month which is the highest ever amount for the country in a single month while in same month of last year the remittances were recorded at $2.

028 billion.

According to the data, the Current Account Balance without official transfers also witnessed a surplus of $401 million in July as compared to the deficit of $716 million in same month of last year.

Balance of trade in goods plunged by 11.78 percent from $1.968 billion in July 2019 to $1.736 billion in July this year.

Similarly, balance of trade in services also narrowed by 13.8 percent to $362 million compared to $420 million in July 2019.

As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), the current account balance witnessed a surplus of 1.9 percent in the first month of current fiscal year as opposed to deficit of 2.8 percent in the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same July October 2019 2020 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

16 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N policies made local industrial production un ..

14 minutes ago

Cleanliness of Muharram processions routes directe ..

14 minutes ago

Three unknown assailants burnt to death a man in l ..

16 minutes ago

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.