UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Account Deficit Bring Down From 20 Billion Dollars To 13 Billion Dollars, Says Hafeez Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Current account deficit bring down from 20 billion dollars to 13 billion dollars, says Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has stated that the government had brought down the current account deficit from 20 billion dollars to 13 billion dollars and it would be further reduced to 8 billion dollars this year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has stated that the government had brought down the current account deficit from 20 billion Dollars to 13 billion dollars and it would be further reduced to 8 billion dollars this year.

Similarly, exports which had remained stagnant for almost five years had showing an upward trend.According to the issued press release, he stated this while talking to Ambassador of France Dr. Marc Barety who called him here on Tuesday.He said that revenue collection had jumped by 16 per cent and foreign direct investment had gone up by 280 per cent growth in the current financial year.

Similarly, Pakistan's exchange rate had begun to stabilize due to enhanced external flows while pakistan stock exchange had been declared by Bloomberg as the best performing market in the world.Shaikh has said that the government is taking steps to tackle inflation and enhance domestic productivity through greater spending on social safety net, improving cash transfer program, ensuring greater ease of doing business and providing subsidized loans, electricity and gas to the exporters.

"The government has worked very hard to pull the economy out of the ICU as it was in 2018 and the stage is now set for greater stabilization and enhanced domestic productivity that would help overcome inflation, boost businesses and create more employment opportunities.On the other hand France Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.

Marc Barety said he was impressed with the good work done by the government in Pakistan to introduce institutional reforms and achieve stability and growth. He said both France and Pakistan enjoyed excellent relationship and hoped this relationship would further deepen in coming days through greater economic collaborations and business partnerships.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Electricity Exchange Exports Business France Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas 2018 Market From Government Best Billion Employment

Recent Stories

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

2 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

8 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

11 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host Himalaya Third Pole Forum in 202 ..

26 minutes ago

Death tolls rises to 82 due to severe cold: PM ord ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.