Open Menu

Current Account Deficit Declines To $1.6bln In 5 Months: SBP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:29 PM

Current Account Deficit declines to $1.6bln in 5 months: SBP

The Current Account Deficit (CAD) has significantly slid down to $1.16 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the deficit of $3.26 billion during the same period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP reported Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Current Account Deficit (CAD) has significantly slid down to $1.16 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the deficit of $3.26 billion during the same period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP reported Monday.

“Current Account Deficit improved significantly to $1.16 billion in July-November FY24, from $3.26 billion in July-November FY23,” SBP posted on the social media website X (formerly Twitter).

On year-on-year basis, the CAD witnessed a surplus of $9 million in November 2022 compared to a deficit of $157 million in November 2023.

According to the latest SBP figures, the merchandize trade deficit during July-November (2023-24) was recorded at $8770 million as compared to the deficit of $13,427 million in July-November (2022-23).

Likewise, the services’ trade deficit was recorded at $1,124 million during FY2023-24 compared to the deficit of $317 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The overall trade deficit in goods and services was recorded at $9,894 million during the current fiscal year compared to the deficit of $13,744 million during last year.

Meanwhile, the balance on primary income stood at negative 2,957 million against $1,951 million last year, according to the SBP data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Social Media Twitter Same Canada Dollars November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti jo ..

Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti joins PPP

5 minutes ago
 SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two co ..

SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two constituencies of Balochistan

12 minutes ago
 Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut ral ..

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

9 minutes ago
 DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahe ..

DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahead of vote

9 minutes ago
 Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade ..

Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade zone partners

9 minutes ago
 Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dol ..

Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dollar

6 minutes ago
Power suspension on Peshawar, D I Khan, Abbottabad ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, D I Khan, Abbottabad grids notified

6 minutes ago
 President for improving energy efficiency to curb ..

President for improving energy efficiency to curb climate change impacts

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for improving energy effici ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for improving energy efficiency to curb climate change im ..

6 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, PASTIC sign MoU to propel Inter Library ..

COMSTECH, PASTIC sign MoU to propel Inter Library Network Resource Services

4 minutes ago
 Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

4 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business