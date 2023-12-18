Current Account Deficit declines to $1.6bln in 5 months: SBP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Current Account Deficit (CAD) has significantly slid down to $1.16 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the deficit of $3.26 billion during the same period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP reported Monday.

“Current Account Deficit improved significantly to $1.16 billion in July-November FY24, from $3.26 billion in July-November FY23,” SBP posted on the social media website X (formerly Twitter).

On year-on-year basis, the CAD witnessed a surplus of $9 million in November 2022 compared to a deficit of $157 million in November 2023.

According to the latest SBP figures, the merchandize trade deficit during July-November (2023-24) was recorded at $8770 million as compared to the deficit of $13,427 million in July-November (2022-23).

Likewise, the services’ trade deficit was recorded at $1,124 million during FY2023-24 compared to the deficit of $317 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The overall trade deficit in goods and services was recorded at $9,894 million during the current fiscal year compared to the deficit of $13,744 million during last year.

Meanwhile, the balance on primary income stood at negative 2,957 million against $1,951 million last year, according to the SBP data.