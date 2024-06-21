Open Menu

Current Account Deficit Declines To $464 Mln In 11 Months: SBP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 11:06 PM

The Current Account Deficit (CAD) has decreased to $464 million during the eleven months of the current financial year as compared to the deficit of $3.765 billion during the same period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Current Account Deficit (CAD) has decreased to $464 million during the eleven months of the current financial year as compared to the deficit of $3.765 billion during the same period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday.

On year-on-year basis, the CAD witnessed a surplus of $155 million in May 2023 compared to a deficit of $270 million in May 2024.

According to the latest SBP figures, the merchandize trade deficit during July-May (2023-24) was recorded at $19.724 billion as compared to the deficit of $23.

753 billion in July-May (2022-23).

Likewise, the services’ trade deficit was recorded at $2,099 million during FY2023-24 compared to the deficit of $887 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The overall trade deficit in goods and services was recorded at $21.823 billion during the current fiscal year compared to the deficit of $24.640 billion during last year.

Meanwhile, the balance on primary income stood at negative $7.548 billion against $5.101 billion last year, according to the SBP data.

