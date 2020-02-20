UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Account Deficit Dips By 72percent In Seven Month: SBP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:02 PM

Current account deficit dips by 72percent in seven month: SBP

A remarkable dip of 72 percent has been witnessed in current account deficit during current fiscal year.According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Current account deficit has gone down up to 2.654 billion dollar with decrease of 6.825 billion dollar during July to January 2019-20

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) A remarkable dip of 72 percent has been witnessed in current account deficit during current fiscal year.According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Current account deficit has gone down up to 2.654 billion dollar with decrease of 6.825 billion dollar during July to January 2019-20.

Current account deficit had remained 9.479 billion dollar in the country during the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.According to report, Deficit volume had remained 555 million dollar due to increase of 77.32 percent during January 2020 as compared to December 2019 and current account deficit had remained 313 million dollar during December 2019 while 35.

84 percent current account deficit reduced during January 2020 as compared to January 2019.According to report, Imports have reduced up to 26.086 billion dollar during current fiscal year while 32.489 billion dollar imports were made during the corresponding period in last fiscal year.According to SBP, exports volume rose to 14.442 billion dollar as compared to 14.136 billion dollar volume with 2.16 percent increase in exports during current financial year.72 Percent remarkable decline has been recorded in country current account deficit due to noticeable decrease in imports and increase in exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar January July December 2019 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

3 minutes ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

9 minutes ago

ATC to resume KKF money laundering case hearing on ..

57 seconds ago

Anwar Ali replaces Umar Akmal in Quetta Gladiators ..

59 seconds ago

Putin Holds Brief Meeting With Sberbank CEO, May H ..

1 minute ago

Fahmida Mirza chairs meeting related to Davis Cup ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.