UrduPoint.com

Current Account Deficit Falls To $3.66 Bn In Jul-December

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Current Account Deficit falls to $3.66 bn in Jul-December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Current Account Deficit shrank by 60 percent to US$3.66 billion during first half (Jul-Dec) of current fiscal year as against the deficit of $9.1 billion recorded during same period of last year.

In December, after posting decline for five consecutive months, the current account deficit edged up to $0.4 billion as compared to $0.252 billion in November, 2022, according to a latest data issued by the SBP.

On year-on-year basis, the current account deficit posted a record decline of 78 percent as it went down to $0.4 billion in December 2022 from $1.86 billion in the same month of the year 2021.

According to the data, the exports of goods decreased from $15.24 billion in Jul-December 2021-22 to $14.2 billion in same period of current fiscal year. On the other hand, the imports of goods also fell from $36.1 billion to $29.5 billion in the period under review.

The overall trade deficit also shrank to $15.6 billion in the first six months of FY23 as compared to the deficit of $23 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Similarly, the trade deficit in services also shrank to $357 million in Jul-December as compared to the deficit of $2.1 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The deficit of Primary income increased to $2.6 billion in Jul-Dec 2022-23 as compared to $2.5 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The combined deficit of goods, services, and primary income also declined to $18.2 billion in the corresponding period while during the same period of last year, the deficit was recorded at $25.5 billion.

Worker's remittances also posted a decline during the period under review as it went down to $14.05 billion compared to $15.8 billion in Jul-Dec (2021-22).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Same November December From Billion Million

Recent Stories

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery recycling facility

13 minutes ago
 Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assi ..

Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transit ..

39 minutes ago
 Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP a ..

Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP amount disbursement

47 minutes ago
 US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainab ..

US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainable position

52 minutes ago
 Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Ze ..

Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

58 minutes ago
 President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on ..

President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on security forces in Panjgur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.