Current Account deficit goes down 72.6% in November: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that current account deficit is down by 72.6% in November 2019, where as it was reduced by 73% in first five months of current financial year as against the corresponding period of last year.

In a Tweet, the Adviser said "in 5 months, increase in State Bank of Pakistan's reserves by $1.8 billion and reduction of $3 billion in FX swaps/forward liabilities increased FX buffer by $4.8 billion providing further stability to external account".