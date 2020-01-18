UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Account Deficit Narrows 80% In December

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 12:04 AM

Current Account Deficit narrows 80% in December

Pakistan's Current Account Deficit narrowed to $367 million in December 2019 compared to $1.88 billion in same month of the previous year, showing a massive decline of 80 percent, State Bank of Pakistan reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan's Current Account Deficit narrowed to $367 million in December 2019 compared to $1.88 billion in same month of the previous year, showing a massive decline of 80 percent, State Bank of Pakistan reported on Friday.

On average, the current account deficit also registered a steep fall of 75 percent as it fell to $2.153 billion in first half (Jul-Dec) of the year 2019-20 as compared to deficit of $8.614 billion in same period, a year ago.

The details show that Current Account Balance without official transfers shrank to $2.434 billion in the corresponding period against $9.011 billion in same period of last year, showing a decline of 73 percent.

Balance of trade in goods also plunged by 49.39 percent from $16.2 billion in July-December 2018-19 to $9.82 billion in July-December this year.

Similarly, balance of trade in services also narrowed by 17.

5 percent to $1.79 billion compared to $2.176 billion.

Workers' remittances in July-December 2019-20 also increased to $11.4 billion in six months as compared to remittances of $11.03 billion recorded during same period of last year.

As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), the current account deficit narrowed by 1.5 percent in the first six months of 2019-20 as opposed to 5.8 percent in the same period of last year.

Pakistan exported goods and services worth of $15.13 billion in July-December this year compared to exports valuing $14.44 billion in the comparable period of last year, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4.75 percent.

The value of imported goods in the corresponding period was recorded at $22.21 billion, down 26 percent from $28.1 billion over corresponding period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Same December 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

2 minutes ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

21 minutes ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

51 minutes ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

30 minutes ago

Quake Sequence Forces 20,000 Puerto Ricans to Flee ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.