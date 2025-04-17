Current Account Records $1.86b Surplus In 9 Months Of FY25: SBP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Pakistan’s External Current Account Balance recorded a surplus of US$ 1.859 billion during July to March 2024-25 as compared to a deficit of $ 1.652 billion during the first nine months of FY 2023-24.
The Current Account for the month of March 2025 witnessed a significant improvement with a surplus of $ 1.195 billion in comparison to a deficit of $ 97 million in February 2025 and a surplus of $ 363 million in March 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The cumulative balance in trade of goods during July to March 2024-25, according to the provisional figures released by the central bank, recorded a deficit of $ 18.728 billion as compared to $ 16.165 billion deficit in the corresponding period of FY 24-25.
The balance on Trade in goods during March 2025 was recorded as $ 2.181 billion as compared to a deficit of $ 2.46 billion in February 2025 and $ 2.050 billion in March 2024, the data depicted.
Balance on trade of services in July-March FY24-25 has recorded a deficit of $ 2.318 billion as compared to $ 2.182 billion deficit during 9 months of FY 23-24, the data shown adding that in March 2025 services’ trade deficit was recorded as $ 226 million as compared to $ 260 million deficit in February 2025 and $ 199 million deficit during March 2024.
The overall trade deficit in both goods and services was recorded as $ 21.046 billion during the first 9 months of the current fiscal year in comparison to the deficit of $ 18.347 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In the month of March 2025, the overall deficit in trade of goods and services was recorded as $ 2.407 billion as compared to the deficit of $ 2.72 billion in February 2025 and the deficit of $ 2.841 billion during March 24.
The Balance on Primary Income recorded a deficit of $ 6.524 billion during July-March 2024-25 against a deficit of $5.725 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the SBP data showed.
The inflow of workers’ remittances during the first nine months of FY 2024-25, has recorded as $ 28.029 billion in comparison to $ 21.038 billion inflows in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the Balance on Secondary Income during July-March 24-25 was recorded as $ 29.429 billion against $ 22.426 billion in the first nine months of FY 23-24, the SBP data shown.
