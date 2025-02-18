Current Account Records $682 Million Surplus In 7 Months Of FY25: SBP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan’s external Current Account Balance recorded a surplus of US$ 682 million during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to a deficit of $ 1.8 billion during July to January FY 2023-24.
The Current Account for the month of January 2025, however, depicted a deficit of $ 420 million against a surplus of
$ 474 million in December 2024 and deficit of $404 million in January 2024. the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.
The cumulative balance in trade of goods during July to January 2024-25 has recorded a deficit of $14.139 billion as compared to $12.218 billion deficit in the first seven months of FY 24-25. The balance on trade in goods in January 2025 was recorded as $ 2.515 billion as compared to a deficit of $ 1.835 billion in December 2024 and $1.989 billion in January 2024, the data shown.
Balance on trade of services in July-January FY 24-25 has recorded a deficit of $1.929 billion as compared to $1.648 billion deficit during 7 months of FY 24-25, the data shown, adding that the services’ trade deficit was recorded as $ 315 million in January 2025 as compared to $243 million deficit in December 2024 and $ 287 million deficit during January 2024.
The overall trade deficit in both goods and services was recorded as $16.068 billion during the first 7 months of the current fiscal year in comparison to the deficit of $13.866 billion in corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
In the month of January 2025 overall deficit in trade of goods and services was recorded as $2.83 billion as compared to the deficit of $2.078 billion on December 24 and the deficit of $2.276 billion during January 24.
Meanwhile, the balance on primary income recorded a deficit of $5.235 billion during July-January 2024-25 against a deficit of $4.712 billion of the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the SBP data stated and added that, Balance on Secondary Income during Jul-Jan 24-25 was recorded as $21.985 billion against $16.777 billion in the first seven months of FY 23-24.
