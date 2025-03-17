Current Account records $691 million surplus in 8 months of FY25: SBP

Pakistan’s External Current Account Balance recorded a surplus of US$ 691 million during July to February fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to a deficit of $ 1.73 billion during the first eight months of the FY 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Pakistan’s External Current Account Balance recorded a surplus of US$ 691 million during July to February fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to a deficit of $ 1.73 billion during the first eight months of the FY 2023-24.

The Current Account for the month of February 2025 narrowly missed the balance with a deficit of just $ 12 million in comparison to a deficit of $ 399 million in January 2025 and a surplus of $71 million in February 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

The cumulative balance in trade of goods during July to February 2024-25, according to the provisional figures released by the central bank, recorded a deficit of $16.5 billion as compared to $14 billion deficit in the corresponding period of FY 24-25. The balance on Trade in goods during February 2025 was recorded as $2.43 billion as compared to a deficit of $2.45 billion in January 2025 and $1.84 billion in February 2024, the data depicted.

Balance on trade of services in July-February FY24-25 has recorded a deficit of $2.25 billion as compared to $1.74 billion deficit during 8 months of FY 24-25, the data shown adding that in February 2025 services’ trade deficit was recorded as $304 million as compared to $332 million deficit in January 2025 and $ 88 million deficit during February 2024.

The overall trade deficit in both goods and services was recorded as $18.76 billion during the first 8 months of the current fiscal year in comparison to the deficit of $15.79 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In the month of February 2025 overall deficit in trade of goods and services was recorded as $2.73 billion as compared to the deficit of $2.78 billion on January 25 and the deficit of $1.92 billion during February 24.

The Balance on Primary Income recorded a deficit of $5.82 billion during July-February 2024-25 against a deficit of $5.14 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the SBP data showed.

The inflow of workers’ remittances during the first eight months of FY 2024-25, has recorded as $23.969 billion in comparison to $18.09 billion inflows in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Balance on Secondary Income during Jul-Feb 24-25 was recorded as $25.268 billion against $19.196 billion in the first eight months of FY 23-24.