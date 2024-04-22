Open Menu

Current Account Records Surplus Of $619 Mln In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:28 PM

The current account has witnessed surplus of $619 million during the month of March 2024, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday

Cumulatively the current account balance for July to March (2023-24) has improved significantly; as deficit of $0.5 billion was recorded during the period as compared to the deficit of $4.1 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according latest SBP data.

According to SBP figures, the merchandize trade deficit during July-March (2023-24) was recorded at $-15,757 million as compared to the deficit of $21,079 million in July-March (2022-23).

Likewise, the services’ trade deficit was recorded at $-1,655 million during FY2023-24 compared to the deficit of $374 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The overall trade deficit in goods and services was recorded at $17,412 million during the current fiscal year compared to the deficit of $21,453 million during last year.

Meanwhile, the balance on primary income stood at negative 5,561 million against $4,000 million last year, according to the SBP data.

