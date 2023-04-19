Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says CAD stands at $3.4 billion for July-March FY23 against CAD of $13.0 billion for July-March FY22.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday said that Current Account Surplus of 654 million Dollars was recorded for March 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Ishaq Dar updated about the Current Account Surplus. He wrote, “ The last updateCurrent Account Surplus (CAS) of $654 million recorded for March 2023

In February 2023 it was Current Account Deficit (CAD) of $36 million

Cumulative Numbers:

CAD stands at $3.4 billion for July-March FY23 against CAD of $13.0 billion for July-March FY22.

Earlier, Finance Ministry had tweeted, “Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Mr Martin Raiser, South Asia Vice President, World Bank on video-link as part of the Bank - IMF Spring Meetings 2023 being held in Washington.

It said, “The Finance Minister informed the Vice President about the completion of World Bank-supported reforms, especially those supported under the RISE-2 program, under which major reforms like harmonisation of GST have been achieved.

It also said, FM also thanked the World Bank team for supporting Pakistan on flood rehabilitation and reconstruction. Mr Martin appreciated Pakistan’s efforts on ensuring expeditious processing of all flood related projects.

He especially thanked Pakistani side on completing reforms under RISE program which will contribute to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country,”.