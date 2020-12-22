UrduPoint.com
Current Account Surplus Rises To $ 1.6 Bn With Increase Of $ 447 Mn In Nov.20

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:49 PM

Current Account surplus rises to $ 1.6 bn with increase of $ 447 mn in Nov.20

In November 2020, the current account surplus increased further to $ 447 million against the deficit of $326 million in Nov. 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :In November 2020, the current account surplus increased further to $ 447 million against the deficit of $326 million in Nov. 2019. Till date, in the current financial year, the surplus has reached $1.6 billion compared to the deficit of $1.7 billion over the same period last year.

Against the last five years, current account has been in surplus throughout the year 2020-21 due to an improved trade balance and a sustained increase in remittances. In Nov 2020, both exports and imports picked up, reflecting recovery in external demand and domestic economic activity, said SBP statement on Tuesday.

This turnaround in the current account, together with improvement in financial inflows, raised SBP's foreign exchange reserves by around $ 1 billion in Nov. 2020. At $13.1 billion, they are now at their highest level in 3 years.

