Current Account Surplus Rose Further To $382 Million From $59 Million In September, Says SBP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

Current account surplus rose further to $382 million from $59 million in September, says SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan says cumulative current account surplus has reached $1.2 billion since July, reversing the $1.4 billion deficit recorded in the same period last year,”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said that the current account surplus rose further to $382 million from $59 million in September.

Taking to Twitter, the SBP said: “ In October, the current account surplus rose further to $382 million from $59 million in September, on the back of a sustained increase in remittances and smaller trade deficit,”.

In another tweet, the SBP said: “This is the fourth successive monthly surplus.

Since July, the cumulative current account surplus has reached $1.2 billion, reversing the $1.4 billion deficit recorded in the same period last year,”.

On other hand, rupee is once again falling against the US Dollar after two to three days consistent rise against it. However, the economic experts believe that national economy would gradually improve if exports and other factors were focused consistently by the state authorities.

