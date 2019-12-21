UrduPoint.com
Current Accounts Once More Slip Down: Hafeez Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:00 AM

The current account of the country has once again fallen into deficient after remain in surplus for almost two months as during the month of November it shows the loss of 320 million dollars

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) The current account of the country has once again fallen into deficient after remain in surplus for almost two months as during the month of November it shows the loss of 320 million dollars .The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenues Hafeez Sheikh tweeted on Friday that the export of textiles readymade, knitwear, bed sheets and cotton fabric, went high by 4.8 percent , which remained at 1.17 billion dollars, whereas overall export of the country were increased by 4.7 percent whereas the import bill was reduced by 21 percent in the current fiscal year.

From July to November government got earnings of 12.

47 billion dollars from the exports of goods and services, while 22.9 billion dollars were incurred on the imports collectively.Sheikh , in his tweet said that the rise of export is imperative to increase the industrial extension and to enhance the opportunities of providing jobsAccording to State Bank of Pakistan during the first five month of financial year , the reduction of 73 percent was recorded in the deficit of current account as it stood on Rs 1.82 billion dollar which is less than previous year deficit by 4.91 billionUSD in the first five months of the financial year.

