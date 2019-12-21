Current accounts once more slip down: Hafeez Sheikh

The current account of the country has once again fallen into deficient after remain in surplus for almost two months as during the month of November it shows the loss of 320 million dollars

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) The current account of the country has once again fallen into deficient after remain in surplus for almost two months as during the month of November it shows the loss of 320 million dollars .The Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenues Hafeez Sheikh tweeted on Friday that the export of textiles readymade, knitwear, bed sheets and cotton fabric, went high by 4.8 percent , which remained at 1.17 billion dollars, whereas overall export of the country were increased by 4.7 percent whereas the import bill was reduced by 21 percent in the current fiscal year.

