UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current Decline In Oil Prices Correctional, OPEC+ Reaction Not Needed - Gazprom Neft CEO

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Current Decline in Oil Prices Correctional, OPEC+ Reaction Not Needed - Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The current decline in oil prices should be seen as a reasonable correction, OPEC+ does not need to make emotional decisions because of this, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Monday.

"I would not call what happened the last few days a fall. On the contrary, it's probably more correct to say that the price has gone below $40 per barrel, it's more correct to speak about some kind of reasonable correction, objective normalization, because what we observed before that was the state of some kind of euphoria in the market," Dyukov said during a press conference.

"I do not see anything so dramatic in this. And, of course, this is not a reason for OPEC+ deal participants to make any emotional decisions, agreeing to increase quotas or extend quotas.

It seems to me that at the moment, the decision that was made to extend June's maximum production decline by another month, through July, is a logical decision in the situation we are in," he added.

Many factors push oil prices to levels above $40 per barrel, but they may stabilize above this level closer to the end of the year, Dyukov said.

"In late April, I gave an interview ... I said that the price should surely exceed $30 per barrel in the summer, and as for the $40 plus, in principle, there are many factors that help this happen, but we will see this price closer to the end of the year," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price April May June July Market

Recent Stories

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

7 minutes ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

14 minutes ago

Sessions court directs FIA to lodge FIR against Cy ..

19 minutes ago

PM emphasizes public’ role to curb coronavirus b ..

35 minutes ago

RTA employs AI in taxis to curb spread of COVID-19

53 minutes ago

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.