Current Decline in Oil Prices Correctional, OPEC+ Reaction Not Needed - Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The current decline in oil prices should be seen as a reasonable correction, OPEC+ does not need to make emotional decisions because of this, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters on Monday.

"I would not call what happened the last few days a fall. On the contrary, it's probably more correct to say that the price has gone below $40 per barrel, it's more correct to speak about some kind of reasonable correction, objective normalization, because what we observed before that was the state of some kind of euphoria in the market," Dyukov said during a press conference.

"I do not see anything so dramatic in this. And, of course, this is not a reason for OPEC+ deal participants to make any emotional decisions, agreeing to increase quotas or extend quotas.

It seems to me that at the moment, the decision that was made to extend June's maximum production decline by another month, through July, is a logical decision in the situation we are in," he added.

Many factors push oil prices to levels above $40 per barrel, but they may stabilize above this level closer to the end of the year, Dyukov said.

"In late April, I gave an interview ... I said that the price should surely exceed $30 per barrel in the summer, and as for the $40 plus, in principle, there are many factors that help this happen, but we will see this price closer to the end of the year," he said.