Current Economic Situation in Russia Requires More Response Measures - Putin

Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:35 PM

The economic situation in Russia today requires additional steps that should be relevant to new challenges the country is facing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The economic situation in Russia today requires additional steps that should be relevant to new challenges the country is facing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"A number of decisions to support the economy, business, and small- and medium-sized businesses have already been announced and are being implemented. However, the situation is such that new, additional steps that are adequate to the level of new challenges are needed," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues, adding that Russia had all the necessary anti-crisis instruments and reserves.

According to Putin, the most sensitive issue for Russian companies is falling demand and disrupted supply chains. Retail trade in Russia has decreased by more than 35 percent. Stagnation in financing the real sector of the economy is observed in the country with investment plans paused, he added.

The number of mortgage loans in Russia's major banks has fallen sharply, which is definitely affecting the construction industry, Putin added.

The president also stated that it was necessary to thoroughly analyze the trends appearing in the economic sphere in recent weeks and discuss forecasts for further development of the situation.

Putin confirmed that the Russian authorities understood how the situation in the economy would develop against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, and there should be no shock for the country's leadership in this regard.

Russia has so far confirmed a total of 21,102 COVID-19 cases and 170 related fatalities. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,694.

