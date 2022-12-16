Current economic situation is challenging in Pakistan: Governor KPK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday said the current economic situation is challenging and every Pakistani should contribute to the development of the country.

Haji Ghulam Ali, the leader of Pakistan's business community, said this while visiting the Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital office after becoming the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aminullah Baig, Vice President of FPCCI, and Incharge of the Capital Office, Mirza Abdul Rehman, organized a lunch in the honor of Haji Ghulam Ali.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given a warm welcome on his arrival at the FPCCI Capital office.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the business community is the backbone of the country and the economy of the country is based on the trade by the business community.

"We have to move towards the prosperity of Pakistan as the progress is determined by those who have the ability, passion, and courage to overcome difficulties," he said.

All the issues of the business community should be documented so that they could be discussed with the government for remedies.

He said the biggest problem of the country is unemployment and the creation of employment opportunities is the responsibility of trade industries with the help of the government.

He said that it is a privilege for FPCCI as well as for the business community of Pakistan that the Government of Pakistan gives this important assignment to one of the visionary leaders of the business community.

President FPCCI further stated that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali will for sure play a pivotal role in the stability of the economic situation of Pakistan.

He hoped that Governor KPK would promote business and increase the industrial and commercial activities in the province.